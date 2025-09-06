Senators promise support for major projects

SEVERAL senators and congressmen have already pledged financial assistance for Mandaue City’s two major projects — the Modern Mandaue City Hospital (MMCH) and the Mandaue City College (MCC), according to Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano

Ouano told reporters that during his recent visit to Manila, Senator Raffy Tulfo committed to give P50 million for the MMCH project.

The mayor said Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Congressman Mark Villar also expressed their support, although no specific amounts have been pledged by both yet.

“I asked them where they would like to pledge, some for the Modern Mandaue City Hospital and some for Mandaue City College. Some are for the school, others are for the hospital,” Ouano explained.

He said any assistance from the national government will ease the City’s financial load and allow local funds to continue supporting essential services.

“This is a very big help, of course. Any help from the national government, we’re very grateful for that because our social services here will not be affected, like the purchase of medicines and others,” the Mayor said.

According to Ouano, Mandaue lone district Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon also committed P100 million for the MCC and P130 million for the MMCH to help jumpstart the projects.

“There will be additional amounts also from the senators, so it will not be too much of a burden on Mandaue City and our services will not be too affected,” the Mayor said.

Last August, Ouano also met with senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Christopher “Bong” Go, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, JV Ejercito, and Lito Lapid to seek their support for the projects.

Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the five senators were approached primarily because of their familiarity and prior ties with the Ouano family.

While the delegation received positive responses, with some senators smiling and expressing openness, Malig-on said the outcome will ultimately depend on what is allocated in the final version of the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“We do not know until makita gyud siya sa GAA (we can see this in the GAA),” said Malig-on.

Both Mandaue City projects are targeted to begin next year.

“Hopefully, first quarter next year is the goal for implementation, and that is really my target,” Ouano said. / ABC