Sending child laborers back to school

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 continues to monitor child laborers in the region in its efforts to minimize the practice.

Dole 7 Director Lilia Estillore, in a statement on Oct. 11, said they will interview 881 profiled child laborers before the year ends with the Dole Cebu Provincial Field Office concentrating in the towns of Tuburan, Daanbantayan, and Compostela.

From May to August 2023, the agency interviewed 3,078 child laborers who made up 78 percent of the total 3,959 child laborers in Central Visayas that it has profiled.

Monitoring the status of profiled child laborers allows Dole 7 to identify the most appropriate government interventions that could be extended to them.

Government intervention includes livelihood assistance to parents or guardians so child laborers can go back to school and finish their studies.

“Dole has started extending assistance to these children and to their parents or guardians in order to ensure that they will be removed from child labor. Of the identified parents and/or guardians of child laborers in the (Cebu) province who have successfully come up with their feasible and viable project proposals, around 290 received their livelihood assistance amounting to P8.3 million during the Word Day against Child Labor celebration last June 12 in the town of Barili, Cebu,” said Estillore.

The assistance is under the Dole Kabuhayan Para sa Magulang ng Batang Manggagawa Program, which “provides in-kind transfer of equipment, tools, and/or raw materials and trainings to parents of child laborers in an effort to promote sustainable, alternative forms of income that replace the family’s use of child labor.”

“With our continued efforts in monitoring the children we profiled last year, we hope to be provide the most suitable alternative livelihood undertakings to their parents or guardians so that they won’t have to work anymore. Instead, they will go to school and finish their education,” Estillore said.

Beneficiaries receive livelihood assistance for raising and fattening of cattle and swine, raising of goat, fishing by making use of pump boats and selling of snacks and frozen goods.

In Cebu Province, Minglanilla has 1,236 profiled child laborers, followed by Carcar City with 686 (588 monitored and interviewed), Danao City with 673, Toledo City with 330, Balamban with 320, Barili with 292 Talisay City with 272, San Remigio with 34, Argao with 28, Sibonga with 23 and the City of Naga with 13.

Estillore said they apply the approach to profiled child laborers and their parents or guardians in Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Bohol as well as in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

According to the Working Children Situation for 2019 to 2021 which the Philippine Statistics Authority released last March, there were 1.37 million working children in the country, of which 935,000 were engaged in child labor.

The report said Central Visayas had the second highest incidence rate of child labor at 10 percent, or 93,500, as well as the third highest incidence rate of working children aged five to 17 years old at 8.7 percent.

Republic Act 9231 prohibits child labor, referring to any work performed by a child under 18 years old that subjects him/her to any form of exploitation or is harmful to his/her health and safety or physical, mental or psychological development, depriving the children of their childhood, potential and their dignity.