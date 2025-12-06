Senior citizen caught with illegal firearms

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)–Mandaue City Field Unit raided the home of an armed suspect in Sitio Dasuga 1, Barangay Don Andres Soriano, Toledo City, between 7:06 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

The operation was conducted based on a search warrant issued by the court. The suspect was identified as Rafael Bulalacao Sorono, 65, a resident of the area.

Authorities seized an unlicensed .45 pistol, a steel magazine with five rounds and eight separate rounds of .45 ammunition. They also confiscated 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, an air gun rifle and other evidence.

The CIDG-Mandaue City Field Unit said it initially received reports that Sorono frequently carried firearms, including a .45 pistol and an air gun rifle. He was placed under monitoring and surveillance for several days. After confirming the information, investigators applied for a search warrant.

The warrant was issued by Judge Judilyn Hugo Tapia-Menchavez, executive judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 8, Toledo City, on Monday, Dec. 1.

Sorono is now in the custody of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 7. Charges for violation of Section 3 in relation to Section 28(A) of Republic Act 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition) are being prepared against him. / AYB