Senior citizen found dead inside a motel in Cebu City

A senior citizen was discovered dead inside a motel in North Reclamation Area, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The victim was identified as alias Ferdie, 61, from Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

Ferdie reportedly checked in with a young woman around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, according to Mabolo Police Station Chief Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr.

After three hours, he informed the female room attendants that they would be extending for another two hours.

When it was time to check out at 2 a.m., the young woman left the motel alone and got into a cab, raising suspicion that something went wrong.

The room attendants went to the victim’s room and knocked on his door, but he did not answer, prompting them to open the door with a duplicate key.

When the door was opened, they found the victim lifeless and naked on the bed.

According to Caacoy, they are currently searching for the girl in order to find out what happened.

"Ingun ani nga mga edad basin naa ni gitumar nga tambal ba. (At this age, maybe he was taking some medication)," Caacoy said.

The Mabolo Police Station suggested that an autopsy be performed on the victim's body to ascertain whether foul play had a role in his demise.

The victim's family is encouraged to pay him a visit at the St. Francis Funeral Homes. (AYB, TPT)