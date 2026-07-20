Senior citizen hurt over love rivalry

A 62-YEAR-OLD man was injured after a construction worker allegedly attacked him with a crowbar for allegedly courting the latter’s 30-year-old girlfriend in Sitio Bagacay, Barangay Catarman, Liloan, at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The victim, identified as Jesus Jugalbot Somarago, a resident of Barangay Catarman, sustained bruises on different parts of his body.

Executive Master Sgt. Eutiquio Prosia Jr., an investigator at the Liloan Police Station, said jealousy appeared to have prompted the attack. He said the suspect became angry after learning that the victim had been courting his girlfriend.

Police arrested the suspect, Jomar Cacanog Bacayo, 34, a construction worker and resident of the same barangay. He is being held at the Liloan Police Station while police prepare to file a physical injuries complaint against him.

Investigators also recovered a steel crowbar measuring about over two feet that was allegedly used in the attack.

Attack on way to disco

Prosia said the victim was on his way to a village disco when the suspect allegedly struck him several times with the crowbar.

The victim managed to grab the crowbar and refused to let go. As the suspect tried to pull the weapon away, the victim was dragged to the ground.

Neighbors and barangay tanods intervened, subdued the suspect and turned him over to responding police officers.

The suspect told investigators that he deeply loved his girlfriend and could not accept the possibility of losing her to the victim.

Police are preparing to file a physical injuries complaint against the suspect. / GPL