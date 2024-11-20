Cebu

Senior citizen nabbed after stabbing elder brother in Barangay Kamputhaw

AN elderly man was arrested by the members of the Abellana Police Station 2 after he stabbed his elder brother, who is also a senior citizen, at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in Sitio Dignos Compound, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as 60-year-old Eduardo Rullorta Griño, while the victim was his 67-year-old brother, Bernardo.

According to the investigation by the Abellana police, the siblings had an argument. Following the altercation, the younger brother grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the body.

The victim was rushed to Perpetual Succour Hospital, while barangay tanods and responding policemen apprehended the suspect. (AYB)

