Senior citizen nabbed in ‘swertres’ bust

A SENIOR citizen was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal numbers game, locally known as “swertres,” in Barangay Tuburan Sur in Danao City on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2026.

The suspect was identified as Rogelio Tito Sabas, also known as “Hely,” 80 years old and a resident of Purok 1.

Officers from the Danao City Police Station conducted the operation around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of rampant illegal gambling in the area.

Authorities said they had been monitoring Sabas for some time before catching him in the act of soliciting bets without a government permit.

Police seized P170 in cash, betting stubs with various number combinations, carbon paper and a pen from the suspect’s possession.

Investigators said Sabas had long been involved in the illegal operation, claiming that the commissions he earned were used to support his family.

Sabas now faces charges for violating Republic Act 9287, the law penalizing illegal numbers games. / GPL