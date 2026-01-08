Senior citizen nabbed while applying for police clearance over 2011 case

A SENIOR citizen applying for a National Police Clearance at Mabolo Police Station 4 was arrested after the system showed he had a pending warrant of arrest for a swindling (estafa) case at 6 p.m. Monday, January 5, 2026.

The accused was identified as alias Amado, 64, from Villabulsita, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

An investigation by Mabolo Police Station 4 of the Cebu City Police Office revealed that Amado was applying for a National Police Clearance as part of the requirements to apply for a job as a driver.

However, when his name was checked in the system for the clearance, it showed a pending warrant of arrest for a swindling case issued by Judge Yvonne Cabaron Artiaga, presiding judge of Municipal Trial Court in Cities Branch 3 in Cebu City, dated July 28, 2011, with a recommended bail of P18,000 for temporary release.

As a result, he was immediately arrested by the police assigned to process his National Police Clearance. He was released the following day, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, after posting bail.

Amado initially thought he no longer had a case due to the many years that had passed since the charge was filed. (AYB)