Senior citizen, PWD cash gift payout extended until June 12

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has extended the payout period for the mid-year cash gift of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who have yet to claim their benefits, giving beneficiaries until Friday, June 12, 2026, to receive their cash assistance.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan announced that the payout extension will be conducted at the City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion on June 8 and 9, and at the Senior Citizen Community Center in Plaza Rizal from June 10 to 12.

Chan added the payout covers senior citizens who celebrated their birthdays in May 2026 and are eligible for the cash gift program.

“Ayaw kamo paglangay kay mao na gayod kini ang atong extension schedule aron maseguro nga madawat ninyo ang inyong cash gift gikan sa kagamhanan sa atong dakbayan,” Chan said.

Beneficiaries are advised to check the official payout schedule to determine their assigned date, time, and venue for claiming their cash gift.

Beneficiaries may also contact the City Social Welfare and Development Office for further information. (DPC)