Senior citizen who enjoyed doing laundry after taking drugs nabbed

A SENIOR citizen who claimed that he enjoyed doing the laundry after inhaling the illegal substance was caught in a buy-bust in Sitio Proper, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City, at dawn Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Socrates Ambos alias Socring, 62, married, a former employee of Cebu City Department of Public Services.

The raiding team from the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Inayawan Police Station recovered 5.24 grams of shabu worth P36,632 from Ambos’ possession.

The suspect’s 20-year-old neighbor, Emedio Sandoval, an e-bike driver, was apprehended as well after he went to Ambos to buy drugs.

Ambos said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that due to his unemployment, he sold illegal drugs after seeing his friends doing the same in order to earn money.

He continued by saying he used part of his stash of drugs.

"Basta makasuyop ko, kondisyon kayo. Ako tripping kun makasuyop manglaba ko," Ambos said.

(I feel more energized after sniffing drugs. My ‘drug trip’ is doing the laundry). (GPL, TPT)