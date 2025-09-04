Senior citizens’ cash aid budget deferred

THE distribution of financial assistance for nearly 92,000 senior citizens in Cebu City has hit a snag after the City Council put on hold the release of an additional P11 million intended to augment the budget of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca).

During its regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, the council deferred action on the resolution filed by Councilor Dave Tumulak, which sought to cover the third-quarter payout for qualified beneficiaries under the city’s social welfare program.

The program grants each senior citizen P1,000 monthly, or P3,000 per quarter, as a means to support their daily needs.

Presiding officer Councilor Philip Zafra called for a recess.

When the session resumed, members agreed to postpone the vote and to hold further deliberations on the Council’s regular session this September 10.

The Osca and the City Budget Office were directed to explain the request in detail, particularly on the increasing number of beneficiaries compared to the previous quarter.

“This is very important because the distribution has already been announced by the mayor for the third week of September. Osca has requested this augmentation to ensure the release of assistance for all qualified senior citizens,” Tumulak said.

Mayor Nestor Archival has repeatedly assured that seniors will still receive their three-month lump-sum payout by the third week of September.

The postponement reflects the Council’s continuing scrutiny of the City’s senior citizen payroll.

Data attached to Tumulak’s resolution showed fluctuations in the number of senior citizens enrolled in the program.

In the first quarter of 2025, the City recorded 92,998 beneficiaries; in the second quarter, the number rose to 94,099; and by the third quarter, the figure slightly dropped to 93,037.

The City Council has also been weighing whether to expand the program further — either by increasing the annual aid or widening the eligibility criteria — even as it pushes for stricter measures to delist deceased members.

For now, the fate of the additional P11 million rests on the Council’s decision next week, which will determine whether the city can push through with its promised September distribution. / CAV