Senior citizens group seeks court ruling on conflicting aid ordinances

OFFICERS of the United Mabolo Elderly Organization (UMEO), together with Barangay Mabolo Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo, have filed a petition for declaratory relief before the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City, seeking a judicial ruling on the legality of two conflicting provisions in city ordinances governing the financial assistance for senior citizens.

The petitioners, representing thousands of senior citizens in Cebu City, are asking the court to determine whether the city’s rule disallowing authorization for claiming financial assistance is valid, and whether the shift from quarterly to monthly distribution of the aid has legal basis.

In their Petition for Declaratory Relief filed on October 28, 2025, the UMEO officers and Arguedo named the City of Cebu and the City Council as respondents.

The first issue concerns a clause in Ordinance 2453, passed in 2016, which prohibits senior citizens from authorizing representatives to claim their P12,000 annual financial assistance.

The petitioners argue that this provision violates their rights under the Civil Code to enter into a contract of agency, an arrangement that allows another person to act on one’s behalf.

“Many senior citizens are bedridden or can hardly walk. The outright disallowance of authorization deprives them of the right to convenience and safety,” the petitioners said.

The second issue involves the frequency of distribution of the financial aid.

Under Section 10 of Ordinance 2453, the P12,000 is to be released quarterly.

However, in 2020, the City Council approved Ordinance 2579, amending Section 4 of the earlier law to make the assistance payable monthly instead.

The petitioners contend that the amendment did not explicitly repeal the quarterly schedule set in Section 10 of the original ordinance and was passed “without public hearing,” rendering it invalid.

They also argued that monthly distribution is inconvenient and costly for senior citizens, especially those who are ill or no longer reside within their barangay.

According to the petition, the two ordinances now create conflicting interpretations on the aid’s release schedule.

The petitioners insist that Ordinance No. 2453 remains valid since Ordinance 2579 only amended the amount provision, not the distribution schedule.

They added that the quarterly distribution has long been the “law between the parties,” having been practiced since the program’s inception.

"For lack of public hearing, the assailed ordinance [2579] was not implemented because of the resistance from senior citizens,” the petitioners said, adding that except for the last October 25, 2025 release, financial aid has always been distributed quarterly.

The petitioners submitted signatures of 1,008 senior citizens urging the city to retain the quarterly release schedule.

They also attached social media posts expressing opposition to both the monthly distribution and the city’s refusal to accept authorization letters.

In their prayer, the petitioners asked the court to:

1. Declare Paragraph 3, Section 8, Phase II of Ordinance No. 2453, prohibiting authorization, as invalid for violating the Civil Code; and

2. Uphold Section 10 of Ordinance No. 2453 mandating quarterly distribution as the legally binding provision, instead of the monthly schedule under Ordinance 2579.

They said a judicial determination is necessary “to forestall multiple disputes and complaints in the near future,” given that the ordinances affect thousands of senior citizens across the city. (CAV)