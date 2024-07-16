Senior citizens trained to spot text scams

TO PROTECT the elderly from text scams, over 200 senior citizens from Carcar City in Cebu took part in a digital literacy training session organized by PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications Inc.

This initiative is in partnership with Carcar City’s Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs and French non-governmental organization Passerelles Numériques Philippines (PNPh).

Marylou Gocotano, Stakeholder Management Visayas Relations head at PLDT and Smart, said the digital training is part of PLDT and Smart’s initiative to promote their digital inclusion advocacy to more seniors in Cebu.

The training program, which is part of the PLDT group’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Advocacy through Technology initiative and #BeCybersmart anti-SMShing campaign, aims to empower Carcar’s senior citizens by improving their digital skills and teaching them how to avoid text and online scams like phishing.

The initiative also includes a mental health awareness session to guide the participants in managing their mental health while navigating the world of digital technology and social media.

“The insights we learned from this training will serve as our defense against scams and will enable us to improve our daily activities with the help of technology, said Arturo Unabia, Carcar City Senior Citizens Federation president. / KOC