Senior dads who had babies later in life

Vic Sotto, 72

Television host and actor Vic Sotto became a father again when his wife, Pauleen Luna, gave birth to their first child while he was already 63 years old. They welcomed their second child in January 2024, when Vic was 69. The “Eat Bulaga!” host has shared that one advantage of becoming a father later in life is that he is now more hands-on with his children compared to when he was younger and often preoccupied with work and other responsibilities.