Senior dads who had babies later in life

IT’S no easy feat to be a senior citizen while raising young children. As Father’s Day is celebrated, here’s a salute to fathers who became parents again later in life.
Vic Sotto, 72
Television host and actor Vic Sotto became a father again when his wife, Pauleen Luna, gave birth to their first child while he was already 63 years old. They welcomed their second child in January 2024, when Vic was 69. The “Eat Bulaga!” host has shared that one advantage of becoming a father later in life is that he is now more hands-on with his children compared to when he was younger and often preoccupied with work and other responsibilities.
Lito Pimentel, 63
At 62, actor Lito Pimentel became a first-time father to his one-year-old baby and also a father figure to the seven-year-old son of his non-showbiz partner. “My partner is a lot younger than me. I never expected that we would still have a child,” the actor shared in a February 2026 interview with Pep.ph. Lito had been married twice before but never had children from those relationships.
David Foster, 76
Award-winning composer and pianist David Foster was 70 years old when his wife, singer and actress Katharine McPhee, gave birth to their son. Foster already had five daughters from previous marriages and relationships, making his son with McPhee his only son. McPhee first met Foster when she competed in Season 5 of “American Idol.”
Al Pacino, 86
“The Godfather” actor has four children with three different women. His youngest child, Roman, is just three years old. Roman’s mother is a film producer who is 50 years younger than Pacino. According to People.com, the couple has since separated. Pacino has never been married.
Robert De Niro, 82
The legendary actor has seven children with four different partners. His youngest child, now three years old, is with his current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, whom he met while filming the 2015 movie “The Intern.” Chen is a martial arts champion. / TRC