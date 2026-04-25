Senior farmer in Talisay relies on springs for crops

ALFREDO Sedentario, 66, a local farmer in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, cleared wild grass that could damage his rice paddies on Friday, April 24, 2026. His crop is expected to be harvested in about three months.

Despite the intense heat and ongoing El Niño, he said water remains sufficient for his farm.

Parts of Pooc’s rice fields continue to rely on underwater springs and small-scale irrigation sources that sustain planting even during dry conditions.

Rice farming remains a vital livelihood in Pooc, where lowland paddies benefit from fertile soil and seasonal water supply.

Farmers often face challenges such as rising temperatures and fluctuating yields. They also deal with limited farm successors among younger generations.

During harvest, Sedentario can sell each sack of palay for around P2,000. His farm produces up to 20 sacks per season, providing a steady source of income.

Even at 66, he continues to diligently tend his land. He has three children, all now professionals, whom he raised with the help of his wife.