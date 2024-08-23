Senior ID replacement halted in Cebu City

THE replacement of senior citizen identification cards (IDs) in Cebu City has been temporarily suspended after a surge of senior citizens, misled by a false advisory, overwhelmed the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) with requests for new IDs.

Around 700 registered senior citizens flocked to the Osca in Cebu City Hall after a false advisory spread on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, that they were required to replace their old IDs, which they have been using since 2019, so they could get their financial aid.

In the false advisory, it also said that there was a fee of P100 and that original IDs needed to be surrendered.

The financial assistance distribution will be on Sept. 7.

Osca Administrator Rey Abesia, in an online news and commentary program of Cebu City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 22, clarified that there is no truth to the information being spread on social media.

“We want to clarify that it is not true that we require senior citizens to change their ID so that they can claim their assistance. We will still honor their ID as long as it is legible and not blurred,” he said.

He also said that they had to suspend the replacement process due to the influx of requests for ID replacements, which resulted in their printer malfunctioning.

“Our ID printer is still broken due to the number of applicants,” said Abesia in Cebuano.

The Osca said they will investigate who is behind the false advisory.

Abesia said Osca will only require a senior citizen to replace his or her ID if it is photocopied and if the photo and signature need to be updated.

Meanwhile, Abesia said that the distribution of the third tranche of financial aid for senior citizens will be done at the barangay level from September 7 to 10.

Senior citizens who fail to claim their financial aid during the barangay distribution can still get them at the Osca starting Sept. 11, he said.

