Seniors in Mandaue to get higher cash aid

SENIOR citizens in Mandaue City will receive higher annual financial assistance and earlier payouts after the City Council approved on second and final reading an ordinance amending the City’s cash aid program for the elderly.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna, chairman of the committee on laws and ordinances, said qualified senior citizens will receive P11,000 this year and P12,000 annually starting next year.

“We finally approved the ordinance on its second and final reading, granting the increased financial assistance for our senior citizens,” Fortuna said.

He explained that the first P5,000 tranche had already been released in June. Under the amended ordinance, seniors will receive the remaining P6,000 in November instead of December, completing this year’s P11,000 assistance.

“For this year, they will receive P11,000, and for next year, it will be P12,000. Since the P5,000 first tranche was already released earlier this year back in June, the amount our seniors will receive this coming payout is P6,000. But instead of December, they will now receive it in November. It has been adjusted to come earlier,” Fortuna said.

New schedule

The ordinance also adjusted the payout schedule into two tranches, in the months of June and November, replacing the previous schedule that included distributions in April and December.

“Our amendments to the ordinance establish that the two regular tranches will now fall on the month of June and the month of November,” Fortuna said.

“So for next year, they will get P6,000 in June and another P6,000 in November. For this year, the P6,000 will be released this November to fully complete the P11,000 total for the year.”

He added that the approved ordinance is expected to reach the Office of the Mayor next week for signing.

“It is final now. I expect this will reach the mayor’s desk around next week so that it can be signed into law,” Fortuna said.

Once signed by the mayor and the necessary publication protocols are completed, the amended ordinance will take effect. / ABC