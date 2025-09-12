Seniors welcome delayed P3,000 aid but say it falls short for daily needs

SENIOR citizens in Cebu City have welcomed the approval of their long-delayed financial assistance, but many remain worried that the P3,000 lump-sum aid covering three months will barely cover medicine and daily essentials.

The City Council on September 10, 2025, authorized the release of P11.4 million to fund the third quarter payout, allowing some 93,037 seniors to finally receive their aid by the third week of September.

The distribution had been delayed after the council, during its September 2 session, scrutinized the payroll of beneficiaries amid questions on the accuracy of the master list.

For seniors who have been waiting, the assistance is a relief, but it comes with mixed feelings.

“It depends on them, we will not demand,” said Cecilia Ibañez, 63, in an interview on Friday, September 12.

She supplements her income by selling goods to help cover the cost of her maintenance medicine, though she admits there are days when she earns nothing.

She said the P3,000 she receives is far from enough to cover her monthly prescriptions but added that it is still better than having nothing.

For Eduardo Tan, 67, the money is quickly eaten up by the cost of medicine.

He expressed frustration that the money intended to last for three months would only be spent on his maintenance medicine. He added that the aid was barely enough to cover his daily living expenses.

Another beneficiary, Prisco Gequillo, 70, shared the same concern, pointing out that aside from the cost of medicine, he still has to budget for food and other basic necessities.

He noted that the financial aid is not enough, especially for his maintenance medication.

Gequillo also recalled that under the previous administration, the assistance was typically released within the first week of the month, which made it easier to manage his expenses.

Namesia Ewayan, 65, said she is often forced to ration her medication due to limited funds.

While she acknowledged that the cash assistance is a significant help for her daily needs, she hoped that the amount could be increased, even slightly, to prevent beneficiaries like her from needing to borrow money just to afford essential medicine.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier promised that registered seniors would no longer experience delays in financial assistance that is set to be distributed by the third week of September. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJR intern)