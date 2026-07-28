Seno snares twin crowns

NADINE Seno grabbed the spotlight in the Mandaue City Age Group Tennis Championships after capturing two titles against top-seeded rivals on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

The Bogo City standout shocked No. 1 seed Sabrina Aldeguer, 6-1, 6-0, to claim the girls’ Under-14 crown and later collected the U16 title by beating another top seed, Mitchellen Cruspero, 6-2, 6-2.

Cruspero bounced back in the U18 category, pocketing the title over Juliana Tenepre, 6-2, 6-1.

Seno shared the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honors with Matthew Morris, who secured the boys’ U16 and U18 titles.

The Dumaguete ace defeated his doubles partner Jhunreal Espinosa, 6-0, 6-2, in the U16 final before grabbing the U18 crown over top seed Aaron Tabura.

The Mandaue tournament capped the three-leg Visayas swing of the nationwide Palawan Juniors Tennis Series, following stops in Naga City and Cebu City. The Visayas leg came on the heels of the series’ successful Mindanao circuit.

Other winners were Andrio Estrella of Cebu (boys’ U14), Enzo Niere of Bogo City (boys’ U12), and Arianna Tiongko of Cebu City (girls’ U12). / PNA