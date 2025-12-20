Senoc, Noynay battle for WBO youth belt in City of Naga

PROMISING unbeaten prospect Arlando Senoc looks to snag the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth flyweight belt in a grudge match against Jeric Noynay in the main event of “Bakbakan Singko sa Naga” today, Dec. 21, 2025, at the Enan Chiong Sports Complex in Naga City, Cebu.

Senoc wants to continue his hot streak in pro boxing and get his fourth win in 2025 and his first regional belt.

The 22-year-old Senoc had an impressive campaign this year. He demolished Eldin Guinahon, Eugene Noynay, and Roldan Sasan.

Jeric has a huge score to settle with Senoc, after the latter knocked out his older brother, Eugene, last July 23, 2025, in Toledo City.

The 24-year-old Jeric just suffered his first career loss in his last outing. He lost to John Ver Espra by a split decision in a Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) light-flyweight fight in Bogo City.

Senoc tipped the scales at 111.8 pounds, while Jeric weighed in on the lower end of the weight division at 109 pounds.

Senoc is 7-0 with six knockouts, while Jeric is 5-1 with a knockout.

In the main supporting bout, undefeated Richard Laspon (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Arvin John Sampaga (8-3-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

In the undercard, Reycar Auxilio (7-6-1, 6 KOs) battles Michael Adolfo (6-5, 3 KOs) in a rematch, Angilou Dalogdog (10-1, 4 KOs) looks to bounce back from his first career defeat and takes on Dennis Gaviola (3-9-2, 2 KOs), Carlo Demecillo (18-12-2, 10 KOs) clashes with Justine Darap (11-8, 7 KOs) in another rematch, Datu Adam (5-0, 3 KOs) is up against Kier Espere (8-8-1, 2 KOs), unbeaten Fil-Swede Alexander Fredriksson (3-0, 2 KOs) faces another stiff test against journeyman Jason Canoy (30-13-2, 20 KOs), John Dominic Ledres (2-1, 1 KO) is fighting Jariel Quisto (2-2-1, 1 KO), Trestan Jay Racho (0-0-1) slugs it out with Ronnie Urgel (0-1), and Deams Loyd Valdez makes his pro debut against Norman Rusiana (1-9-2). / EKA