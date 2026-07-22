Senoc returns on August 9 versus Labajo

FAST-RISING undefeated prospect Arlando Senoc Jr. returns to action on Aug. 9, 2026, when he faces John Rey Labajo in an eight-round flyweight bout in Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan Siete” at the Asturias Sports Complex in Asturias, Cebu.

Senoc Jr. has been making a name for himself on the local circuit as one of the best young prospects in Cebu. He proved that on Dec. 21, 2025, when knocked out Jeric Noynay to claim the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific Youth flyweight title.

The 22-year-old Senoc Jr. also owns a win over Eugene Noynay, Jeric’s older brother.

Labajo, on the other hand, is in a slump and has not won a fight since 2024. He has dropped three of his last four fights, with losses to Richard Laspona, Claire Villarosa, and Angelus Pilapil.

Though it may not show in his record, Labajo has a tendency to pull off an upset in every fight due to his punching power. He demonstrated this with a fifth-round stoppage of Mark Anthony Sarino in 2024, wherein he was the underdog.

Senoc has a perfect slate of 8-0 with seven knockouts, while Labajo has a win-loss-draw slate of 4-5-2 with four knockouts.

In the co-main feature, Cebu-based Taiwanese Ming Hung Lee trades leathers with Reycar Auxilio for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super-featherweight strap.

Lee has won four straight bouts and is coming off a first-round knockout of veteran Jason Tinampay last year.

Auxilio, in the meantime, won his last fight after back-to-back losses. He stopped Michael Adolfo in two rounds last year.

Lee is 11-1 with eight knockouts, while Auxilio is 8-6-1 with seven knockouts.

The undercard features another clash of unbeaten prospects as Deams Lloyd Valdez (2-0) clashes with Zairus Esito (2-0, 1 KO).

Also on the card, Ruel Compuesto (4-0, 2 KOs) takes on BJ Wild (12-6-2, 6 KOs), Aldren Aton (2-4-1) slugs it out with Jimmybie Cais (4-4, 2 KOs), Venance Dances (1-0) faces off with Niño Jay Malbago (1-4), and James Blanco (0-1) battles Carlo Condes (1-1-1). / EKA