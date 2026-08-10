Senoc scores quick knockout win

HARD-HITTING prospect Arlando Senoc Jr. continued his hot streak with another impressive finish on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

Senoc displayed his devastating punching power with a picture-perfect opening-round knockout of John Rey Labajo in their Visproba flyweight title fight, the main event of Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan Siete” card at the Asturias Gym in Asturias, Cebu.

The 22-year-old Senoc immediately mixed it up, connecting on Labajo’s head and body.

Labajo put up a fight, landing some solid straight punches to Senoc’s head.

Senoc, however, unleashed a left hook to the head followed by a vicious right to the midsection that dropped Labajo on all fours.

The referee counted out Labajo in just 55 seconds of the first round.

With the win, Senoc kept his perfect slate at 9-0 with eight knockouts, while Labajo dropped to a win-loss-draw record of 4-6-2 with four knockouts.

In the co-main feature, Taiwan’s Ming Hung Lee captured the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super-featherweight title with a fourth-round knockout of grizzled veteran Carlo Demecillo.

Lee was dropped by Demecillo in the opening round with a body shot. But the 37-year-old Taiwanese stood up, regained his composure and returned the favor, eventually ending Demecillo’s night in the fourth round with a series of shots to the body.

Lee improved to 12-1 with nine knockouts, while Demecillo fell to 19-14-2 with 11 knockouts.

In the undercard, Ruel Compuesto (5-0, 2 KOs) walked away with a one-sided unanimous decision against BJ Wild (12-7-2, 6 KOs), Deams Loyd Valdez (3-0) stayed undefeated with a unanimous decision win over Zairus Esito (2-1, 1 KO), Aldren Aton (3-4-1) defeated Jimmybie Cais (4-5, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision and Venance Dances (2-0) outclassed Niño Jay Malbago (1-5) by unanimous decision. / EKA