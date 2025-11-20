Senoc to face Jeric Noynay for WBO title

UNBEATEN prospect Arlando Senoc finally gets his shot at a regional title when he takes on Jeric Noynay for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth flyweight strap on Dec. 21, 2025, in the City of Naga, Cebu.

“This is Senoc’s chance to break into the world rankings,” Senoc’s trainer Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “However, his opponent isn’t a pushover. He’s good, and he also wants to avenge his brother’s loss.”

Senoc has quite a bit of a history with the Noynays. He made quick work of Jeric’s older brother, Eugene, knocking him out in the first round earlier this year in Toledo City.

“We are focused on our training now. We will really prepare well for this fight,” said Tepora, head coach of Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

Since turning pro in 2023, the 22-year-old Senoc has been making waves in the local boxing scene. He has shown steady improvement and turned into a complete fighter rather than just a brawler in his first few years in the pro ranks.

“Yes, Senoc is ready for the next level,” Tepora said. “But we still have a lot to improve on like his footwork and combinations. He already has the power but needs to work on setting it up.

Tepora also expressed gratitude to their manager, Seth Tio, and promoter Mayang Tio. “They never hesitate to support our boxers and give them regional title fights. Here at Big Yellow, our goal is to give every boxer, regardless of talent or skill, an opportunity to fight for a regional title. For us, this is our way of helping them reach their dreams of becoming champions.”

Senoc has been sparring with his teammates Carlo Demecillo, Reycar Auxilio, Farms Valdez, and Dominic Ledres at the Big Yellow Boxing Gym in preparation for what could his biggest fight to date.

The 24-year-old Jeric Noynay, on the other hand, also turned pro in 2023. He had a hot start and won his first four fights.

Jeric suffered his first career defeat this year after losing to John Ver Espra by split decision in a Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) light-flyweight title bout.

Senoc has a perfect slate of 7-0 with six knockouts, while Jeric is 5-1 with one knockout. / EKA