Seoul SK Knights defeat Anyang Jung Kwan Kang to barge into EASL finals

The Seoul SK Knights booked the first ticket to the finals in the East Asia Super League after defeating the Anyang Jung Kwan Kang Red Boosters, 94-79, in their semifinal match on Friday evening at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Knights took control of the match in the middle periods, which they dominated, 44-32, to bring a 67-58 lead to the final canto. A triple by Jameel Warney then gave the Knights an 81-67 lead with 4:49 remaining, a lead that held until the game’s final buzzer.

Warney was unstoppable all game, finishing with 38 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. Jaehyun Oh had 20 markers, four boards, and four assists, while Youngjun An added 13.

Seoul SK will face off against the winner of the other semifinal showdown between the Chiba Jets and the Jeremy Lin-less New Taipei Kings.