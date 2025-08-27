Sephtis releases sophomore effort, ‘Look Within While I Ascend’

Sephtis, a Cebu-based band that has carved a name in both local and national hardcore and metal circles, is set to release its second album, “Look Within While I Ascend.”

The record features seven blistering tracks, with the band venturing into a more experimental sound. Harder to pin down to a single genre, the new material draws from a range of influences, including powerviolence, doom and darkened hardcore.

Sephtis’ current lineup includes Kirk Sedrick Davis, Fevy Maligro, Gilby Aventurado and Kristin Dalaota. The album launch is scheduled for Aug. 30, 2025, at Cebu Making Space, Mango Square Mall, Cebu City. Joining them for the show are local acts Grip, Stab, Bloodclut, Vampire State, Nervevineturbine and Nikkie from Dumaguete.

The album “Look Within While I Ascend” is available for pre-order and will be released in multiple formats — CD, cassette, and digital — on Aug. 30, through Hostile Youth Records. The cassette edition, released in collaboration with Sappy Tapes PH, will have all sales donated to Gazans in Cavite. / PR