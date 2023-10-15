Serafica faces Tagpuno in Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow

FRANCO Serafica is seeing action in Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow boxing series on Nov. 11 against Fernando Tagpuno in Barangay Kamuning, Quezon City.

The 27-year-old Serafica is looking for his eighth straight win. Serfica, who fights out of the Omega Boxing Gym in Cebu, is coming off a unanimous decision over Marjon Piencenaves last April 1 in Lapu-Lapu City.

“It’s just another fight. May the best man win,” Serafica’s coach Jinggoy Junco told SunStar Cebu. “We have no future plans for him yet. We just want to keep him busy and leg him fight.”

Serfica has been sparring with the likes of Benny Cañete, Gabriel Santisima and Reycar Auxilio.

Serafica was also one of the sparring partners of Filipino star Nonito Donaire Jr. when he set up camp at the Omega Boxing Gym for his World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title fight with Alexandro Santiago last July 29 in the US.

Following an awful start to his pro career by losing his first two fights, Tagpuno is currently on a roll. He won his last six contests and is fresh from a seventh-round technical knockout over Bryan Tamayo.

Serafica is 10-1 with four knockouts, while the 21-year-old Tagpuno is 6-2 with six knockouts.

In the main event, undefeated prospect Jahzeel Trinidad (10-0, 5 KOs) slugs it out with Eldin Guinahon (9-1, 8 KOs) for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) light flyweight title.

Noli James Maquilan (7-1, 4 KOs) locks horns with unbeaten Dannel Maamo (5-0-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant PBF super flyweight strap in the co-main feature.