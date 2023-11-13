Serafica loses to Tagpuno

FRANCO Serafica suffered his second career defeat after being stopped by knockout artist Fernando Tagpuno Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” boxing series at the Bernardo Park Covered Court in Quezon City.

Tagpuno Jr. landed a solid left straight that snapped Serfica’s head back. He followed it up with some solid combinations that hurt Serafica. Tagpuno continued to unleash heavy blows that forced Serafica to turn to his side. Referee Gerald Bassig saw enough and saved Serafica from more punishment by stopping it at the 2:34 mark of the fifth round.

The 27-year-old Serafica, who fights out of the Omega Boxing Gym, dropped to 10-2 with four knockouts, while Tagpuno Jr. improved to 7-2 with seven knockouts.

Coming into the fight, Serafica was riding a seven fight winning streak.

In the main event, Jahzeel Trinidad made quick work of Eldin Guinahon and stopped him in the opening round.

Trinidad successfully defended his Philippine Boxing Federation light flyweight belt and remained unbeaten at 11-0 with six knockouts, while Guinahon fell to 9-2 with eight knockouts.