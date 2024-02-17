Series of bomb threats rattle Mandaue, Manila

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has confirmed that the bomb threat received on Thursday, February 15, 2024, in Mandaue City was similar to the bomb scares that occurred in Manila over the past few days.

The bomb scare was sent to the official emails of the Mandaue City Government and the Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Mandaue around 1:34 p.m. on Thursday by a Japanese individual, which was later proven to be a hoax.

In response, the MCPO conducted a paneling operation with the help of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas' (PRO-7) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) K9 units to monitor the government offices and schools for any malicious items and individuals.

Police personnel were also deployed to guide the safety exit of students, as many schools opted to suspend their classes as a precaution on Thursday.

Police Colonel Maribel Getigan, MCPO director, said during a press conference on Friday, February 16, that they are continuing to coordinate with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit Central Visayas (Racu-7) to identify the culprit behind the bomb scare.

MCPO also confirmed that the Social Security System-Central Visayasa (SSS-7) office and Regional Trial Court in the Qimonda IT Center in Cebu City received a similar bomb threat email.

Class suspension