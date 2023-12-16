Servania faces Nguyen in Korea

FORMER world title contender Genesis Servania will be back in the ring on Jan. 13, 2024 and takes on Vietnamese warrior Van Hai Nguyen in an eight-rounder at the Paradise City in Incheon, South Korea.

The 32-year-old Servania saw action against Waldo Sabu last month in Vietnam. But the fight didn’t get the approval of the local boxing commission after Servania tipped the scales overweight.

Servania’s last sanctioned fight was last year, wherein he was knocked out by former world champion Ryosuke Iwasa in the fourth round

in Japan.

Servania is working his way back up to the world rankings at a heavier weight division. He was once ranked highly in the featherweight division, in which he earned a world title shot back in 2017.

Servania challenged then World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight champion Oscar Valdez and lost by unanimous decision in the US.

The 35-year-old Nguyen is on a hot streak and hopes to add a very credible opponent in Servania to his list of victims.

Following his only career defeat, a unanimous decision loss to Pinoy Jerald Into last year, Nguyen won four straight fights. He defeated Paisal Panjaitan, Ming Tuan Ha, Xiao Tao Su and Abdul Mottalib.

Servania, a former ALA Boy, is 34-4 with 16 knockouts, while Nguyen is 6-1 with three knockouts.

Also seeing action in the same card is hard-hitting Pinoy Richard Garde.

Garde is challenging Chinese Dian Xing Zhu for the latter’s WBO Global minimumweight strap.

Garde is riding a five-fight winning streak, in which he beat all of them by knockout. Meanwhile, Zhu won his last six contests and is coming off a third round technical knockout of Sanchai Yotboon.

Garde is 8-1 with seven knockouts, while Zhu is 11-1 with 10 knockouts.