Servania returns after long hiatus

AFTER over a year off from boxing, former world title challenger Genesis Servania returns to the ring and takes on Indonesian Waldo Sabu “Ho Tram Rumble” at the Grand Ho Tram Strip in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The 32-year-old Servania, a former ALA Boy, lost his last two fights and is looking to revive his career. He suffered a shocking first round knockout to Andres Cortes in 2021 in the US. He fought in Japan the following year and was stopped by former world champion Ryosuke Iwasa in the fourth round.

Servania was one of the stars of the now-defunct ALA Gym. He was a long-time regional champion for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and challenged for a world title in 2017. He challenged then WBO featherweight king Oscar Valdez and lost by unanimous decision in the United States.

The 34-year-old Sabu is an experienced fighter that has fought some elite names. He shared the ring with the likes of world champion Takuma Inoue, Juan Miguel Elorde, Karoon Jarupianlerd and Shingo Wake.

Sabu is coming off a fifth round knockout loss to Dong Kwan Lee on Jan. 28 in South Korea.

Servania is 34-4 with 16 knockouts, while Sabu is 14-15 with three knockouts.

Meanwhile, Jose Roda Jr. (8-4-2, 1 KO) is also seeing action on the same card against Russian Mikhail Lesnikov (6-4-1, 1 KO).

The 29-year-old Roda Jr. looks to end a three-fight losing streak. He lost his last three contests against Takafumi Shibata, Phoobadin Yoohanngoh and Reymond Yanong.

Lesnikov, in the meantime, won three of his last five fights. He’s coming off a unanimous decision win over battle-tested Indonesian Arief Blader.