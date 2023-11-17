Servania returns to action vs. Sabu

ONE-TIME world title challenger Genesis Servania is back in action, Nov. 18, 2023 in an eight-round lightweight contest against Indonesian veteran Waldo Sabu at The Grand Ho Tram Strip in Vung Tau City, Vietnam.

Servania, a former ALA Boy, returns from a year layoff and is looking for his first victory since 2019.

Following seventh round technical decision over former world champion Panya Uthok in 2019, Servania lost his next two bouts. He was knocked out by undefeated Andres Cortes in the first round in 2021 in the United States and was stopped by ex-world champion Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan last year.

The 32-year-old Servania is looking for another run at a title, starting with a win over Sabu.

Servania was once considered as one of the most promising prospects from the Philippines. But somehow, he never really lived up to that expectation.

Servania got his huge break back in 2017 after earning a world title shot against World Boxing Organization featherweight champion Oscar Valdez in the US. Servania put on a courageous performance, dropping Valdez once, but ultimately lost by unanimous decision.

The 34-year-old Sabu is a veteran fighter that has fought some credible opponents. He fought the likes of world champion Takuma Inoue, Juan Miguel Elorde, Karoon Jarupianlerd and Shingo Wake.

Sabu lost his last fight, a fifth round knockout to Dong Kwan Lee on Jan. 28 in South Korea.

Servania is 34-4 with 16 knockouts, while Sabu is 14-15 with three knockouts.