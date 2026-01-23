Service beyond scouting

A young Cebuano scout recently brought pride to his school and to Cebu after being named one of the Ten Most Outstanding Scouts of the Philippines this year.

Frederick Wilhelm Kesner, an 18-year-old graduating senior high school student of Cebu City National Science High School, was the only Cebuano among the 10 awardees selected nationwide.

“We were three scouts from the Cebu Council who were nominated for the award,” Kesner said. “After the regional screening, I was the only one who advanced to the national level.”

Kesner said he was cautiously optimistic going into the final selection but prepared for any outcome. When his name was announced as the eighth awardee, he said he felt a deep sense of relief.

Contrary to expectations, his passion for scouting did not initially grow from outdoor adventures. He joined scouting during the height of the pandemic in 2020, when classes were held online. As a Grade 7 student, he participated in virtual leadership courses, organizational meetings and online competitions, experiences that introduced him to scouting as a platform for leadership and service.

“I learned that scouting was not just about camping, but about responsibility and helping others,” he said.

When face-to-face activities resumed in 2022, Kesner became more involved on the ground. He attended his first in-person regional camp in Cebu in December that year. He admitted feeling overwhelmed at first and even considered going home mid-activity, but he pushed through and continued joining scouting events, including the 2023 National Jamboree in Passi City, Iloilo.

Kesner likened his journey in scouting to a relationship that requires patience and commitment.

“There are moments when it feels difficult, but you keep coming back because you believe in it,” he said.

He emphasized that scouting goes beyond tents and campfires. “Scouts enjoy those activities, but what really matters is remembering the Scout Oath and Law,” Kesner said. “From the moment you wear the neckerchief, you have a responsibility to serve others before yourself.”

That belief translated into action when Kesner and fellow scouts helped communities affected by earthquakes and typhoons that struck Cebu in close succession late last year.

As he prepares to enter college, Kesner plans to carry the values of scouting with him. He hopes to pursue an aviation course and become a commercial pilot, while continuing to serve as a student leader and volunteer.

“I want to keep doing service projects wherever I go,” he said.

For Kesner, the scouting motto “Laging Handa” remains a guiding principle, not just as a scout, but as a young leader preparing for the next chapter of his life.