Session halted after DEPW fails to provide CCMC docs

The perceived arrogance and lack of transparency of the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) head led to the suspension of an executive session intended to discuss updates on the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) construction project.

City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos called DEPW head Lowell Corminal “arrogant” after he failed to provide councilors with a hard copy of the program of works and estimates (Powe) for the project and for being “not transparent.”

Corminal was able to attend the executive session about the CCMC held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, after failing to attend the previous sessions.

Both DEPW and CCMC were previously warned of possible contempt by the council if they continued to refuse the Council’s invitation.

After one hour of discussion, City Councilor Nestor Archival moved for a recess after Corminal failed to provide them with a hard copy of the Powe.

Corminal told them that there were too many documents attached to the Powe, thus he could not provide a copy during the session.

Since the executive session was not finished, it will resume on Dec. 2.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo suggested that he, along with Archival, would have an exclusive meeting with Corminal for them to discuss the matters on the documents needed, to which both Archival and the DEPW head agreed.

De los Santos also questioned Corminal during the session.

“Remember, that is why we called on this executive session because we want transparency and accountability. So if you are not transparent to us because you said it is not required, then you are very arrogant in telling us that,” said de los Santos.

Corminal said that it would be proper to seek a directive from CeMayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to allow him to submit the Powe to the City Council since it is not included in their process of making the program.

Corminal reasoned out that the Powe the council is asking for is not personal property; it is a city document.

“So, I have to seek instructions from the mayor,” he said.

Corminal added that there was no response from the mayor so far. However, he cannot recall when the last communication was made.

SunStar tried to reach out to Garcia, but calls and messages were left unanswered as of press time.

De los Santos retorted that Corminal needs to understand as well that the council is not asking in a personal capacity for the documents from DEPW.

“This is a public document. So, why are you holding on to that document?” de los Santos pointed out.

De los Santos said that the reason they called for an executive session was because the council wanted transparency and accountability.

De los Santos added that they would be asking DEPW for the updates of commitments of private institutions, all the complete plans and terms of reference, updates of all the contracts, updates of all the buildings, Powe, statement of work accomplishments, and actual work done versus the work program to complete the CCMC.

“Siya, di man ni motuo nato, pangayoan ta ni bisag voluminous pa nga request ang ihatag aning engineer Corminal, dili gyud ni mohatag, unless naa ni clearance gikan sa iyang immediate head, which is only the mayor,” she said.

(He does not believe in us. Even if we provide him with voluminous requests, engineer Corminal would not give unless he gets the clearance from his immediate head, which is the Mayor.)

De los Santos reminded Corminal that the mayor represents the whole local government unit of Cebu City, and she expressed disagreement with Corminal’s claims.

Moreover, when Archival sought a summary of what the DEPW had submitted so far, Corminal said that he already submitted it to the council through soft copies since it is “voluminous.”

However, according to Archival, every time the DEPW submits something to the council, it is always incomplete and accuses the department of doing it only for the sake of compliance.

Archival explained that since the 15th Sangguniang Panlungsod, he has been asking for the complete documents that consist of blueprints, detailed Powe, bidding documents, and the final construction plan.

“Dugay na kaayo nako ning gipangayo, 15th Sanggunian pa, pero dili man complete (I’ve been asking for it a long time ago, even since the 15th Sanggunian, but it was incomplete). I want a complete one, simple kaayo na then di gyud kahatag (it is so simple yet they cannot give),” said Archival.

Tripartite agreement

When de los Santos asked Peter Mancao, CCMC chief, if the funds donated by the private donors had been spent, Mancao denied it.

Mancao, former president of the Cebu Medical Society (CMS), said that a total of P205 million was placed in a separate bank account intended for the donation of the hospital.

De los Santos told Mancao that the Council’s resolution on making a tripartite agreement between CMS, the private donors, and the City Government is still in the City Legal Office for review.

In a previous SunStar report, de los Santos questioned Mancao as to why the funds from the private donors were downloaded to the CMS and not to the City Treasurer’s Officer.

Mancao said that the P205 million has already been received by the CMS, adding that it will not be disbursed until a tripartite agreement is made.

He reportedly said that private donations directly downloaded to CMS will streamline transparency in the disbursement of funds.

The private donations were to be used for the construction of the structure framework of the CCMC’s eighth to 10th floors.