Sessionistas surprise Cebu in one unforgettable night

The “Love, Sessionistas” concert was expected to be a night of heartfelt ballads and acoustic serenades. What the Cebuano audience got instead was Queen, rap music, a marriage proposal and a Visayan classic sung like never before.

When Ice Seguerra, Juris Fernandez, Duncan Ramos, Sitti Navarro, Nyoy Volante, and Princess Velasco took the stage at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino on April 18, 2026, no one expected the opening salvo to be a rock anthem. But there they were, harmonizing on Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — the first of many surprises that would define the evening.

The crowd’s cheers swelled as the Sessionistas powered through the legendary band’s medley: “Bohemian Rhapsody” gave way to “Somebody To Love,” then “We Are the Champions,” before circling back to the opening refrain.

Was it perfect? Not quite. One of the singers went flat at the start. But the audience didn’t seem to mind. They were too busy singing along to something they never expected to hear from a lineup known for love songs.

That was just the beginning.

Solo spots and a Visayan twist

The second segment of the concert, “Becoming Sessionistas,” turned deeply personal, as the Sessionistas revisited songs that helped define their individual journeys in music.

Sitti brought her signature cool elegance to “Tattooed on My Mind,” a bossa nova favorite that became synonymous with her laid-back sound.

Juris followed with “A Little Bit,” a track closely tied to her early success with MYMP. Meanwhile, Princess delivered a soulful rendition of “Bad Romance,” showcasing her knack for reinterpreting well-known international pop songs through her own emotional lens.

Duncan took his solo moment and had the audience swooning when he sang “Rainbow,” while Nyoy delivered a heartfelt performance of “Someday,” a song he wrote and composed that was originally recorded by Nina and remains a fan favorite.

The “Dear Sessionistas” portion brought another curveball.

The segment typically features the group reading letters from audience members, offering advice, and singing a song for the sender.

That night, Duncan and Nyoy Volante teamed up to serenade a letter sender with an R&B-flavored take on “Usahay” — one of the most beloved Visayan ballads of all time. The crowd, deeply familiar with the original, responded warmly to the fresh arrangement.

Then the audience joined Juris, Sitti, and Princess in singing Jacky Chang’s “Atik Ra,” turning the ballroom into an impromptu choir.

The segment ended with Ice and the rest of the Sessionistas singing the Vispop “Ipanumpa Ko” by Cebuano country-pop band Oh! Caraga.

Voices old and young filled the hall, and for a few minutes, everyone was a Sessionista.

A ring, a request, and a “Yes”

Halfway through the concert, Sitti Navarro returned to the stage for a special audience request segment. A male audience member stepped forward — not just to hear a song, but to change his life. After Sitti finished performing, he dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

She said yes.

The room erupted in applause, and Sitti resumed singing “For You” as the newly engaged couple embraced. It was the kind of unscripted, heartwarming moment that no concert director could ever plan.

Biggest shock of the night

But the most jaw-dropping surprise was saved for the “Unexpected” segment.

The Sessionistas — known for their gentle acoustic stylings — performed hip-hop beats. They didn’t just dance. They rapped. The balladeers who had spent the night tugging at heartstrings suddenly unleashed rhythm and rhymes, leaving the audience both laughing and cheering in disbelief.

It was bold. It was bizarre. And it worked.

A night to remember

By the time the final notes faded, the crowd had witnessed a concert that defied expectations at every turn. Rock anthems. An R&B Visayan classic. A marriage proposal. Rap numbers from acoustic artists.

The Sessionistas came to Cebu to sing about love. They left having proved that love — much like their show — is full of surprises. / Luel B. Galarpe with Jerra Mae J. Librea and Denise P. Codis