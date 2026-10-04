Seven famous names that became songs

SOME names belong on movie posters. Others end up in the chorus.

A famous person can leave a mark through films, records, paintings or performances. But there is something especially fun about hearing that name turned into a song by someone else.

From a Hollywood legend who recently became the muse of a rising pop star to a country icon who unknowingly became part of Taylor Swift’s origin story, these seven names have found their way into song titles.

1. Nicole Kidman