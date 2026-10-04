Seven famouse names that became songs

SOME names belong on movie posters. Others end up in the chorus.
A famous person can leave a mark through films, records, paintings or performances. But there is something especially fun about hearing that name turned into a song by someone else.
From a Hollywood legend who recently became the muse of a rising pop star to a country icon who unknowingly became part of Taylor Swift’s origin story, these seven names have found their way into song titles.
1. Nicole Kidman
The song: “Nicole Kidman” by ADÉLA
Nicole Kidman has had quite a year. The Oscar-winning actress became the unlikely muse of Slovak pop newcomer ADÉLA, who named one of the standout tracks on her debut album PRIMA after her.
The song came after ADÉLA attended a Golden Globes after-party in January. Getting dressed up for the event, she imagined herself with the kind of glamorous confidence associated with Kidman.
The title became more than a pop-culture reference when Kidman herself gave ADÉLA her seal of approval, saying she was a fan of the young singer.
2. Tim McGraw
The song: “Tim McGraw” by Taylor Swift
Before Taylor Swift became Taylor Swift, there was “Tim McGraw.” The country star’s name became the title of Swift’s 2006 debut single, written when she was still a teenager. But the song isn’t really about McGraw. His music simply reminded Swift of a former boyfriend and became part of the memories she wanted him to associate with her.
It is a wonderfully circular piece of pop history. McGraw was already a country star when Swift borrowed his name. Swift would eventually become the much bigger name in the story, while “Tim McGraw” remains the song that introduced her to the world.
3. Andy Warhol
The song: “Andy Warhol” by David Bowie
David Bowie had a knack for turning people into characters and Andy Warhol was one of the artists who fascinated him.
Bowie named a track on his 1971 album Hunky Dory after the American pop artist. He even performed the song for Warhol at The Factory in New York.
The meeting apparently did not go exactly as Bowie imagined. Warhol reportedly watched without showing much reaction, leaving Bowie uncertain about what the famously enigmatic artist thought of the tribute.
Two major figures of 20th-century pop culture briefly occupying the same room, with one literally singing the other’s name, feels almost too perfect.
4. Alex Chilton
The song: “Alex Chilton” by The Replacements
Alex Chilton was already a cult figure among musicians when The Replacements turned his name into a song.
Chilton had fronted The Box Tops as a teenager before becoming the singer and guitarist of Big Star, a band whose influence far exceeded its commercial success.
The Replacements’ 1987 song “Alex Chilton” was an affectionate nod to the musician. The relationship went beyond fandom: Chilton later played guitar on the Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait.”
Here, the song title works almost like a secret handshake between generations of rock musicians.
5. Grace Kelly
The song: “Grace Kelly” by Mika
Grace Kelly had already lived several lives before Mika put her name on a pop song: Hollywood actress, Oscar winner and princess of Monaco.
But Mika’s 2007 hit isn’t really about Kelly’s biography. Her name became a playful symbol for the pressure to transform yourself into whatever other people want you to be.
The song was partly inspired by Mika’s own experience with music-industry expectations. He imagined the kind of glamorous persona people might want him to adopt and Kelly became the perfect name for that idea.
The result turned one of Hollywood’s most recognizable names into one of the most theatrical pop songs of the 2000s.
6. Brian Eno
The song: “Brian Eno” by MGMT
Some musicians become famous for being onstage. Brian Eno became famous for changing what happened behind the scenes.
The English musician and producer has worked across rock, electronic and experimental music, influencing generations of artists along the way. MGMT named a track after him on its 2010 album Congratulations.
It is a fitting tribute to someone whose influence can be enormous even when his name isn’t the one on the microphone.
7. Doja Cat
The song: “Doja” by Central Cee
Central Cee turned Doja Cat’s name into the title of one of his biggest tracks.
Released in 2022, “Doja” gives a nod to the American rapper and singer, with Central Cee referencing her directly in the song. The track quickly became a major UK hit, peaking at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and topping the UK Hip Hop and R&B Singles Chart.
The title is also a neat example of how an artist’s name can become shorthand for an entire pop-culture moment. Doja Cat was already a major name in her own right when Central Cee turned her name into a hook, connecting two artists from different sides of the Atlantic. / JAT S