Seven stolen dogs find their way home after 17-km journey

A REMARKABLE story of survival and loyalty has gone viral after seven dogs, reportedly stolen, found their way back home after traveling 17 kilometers in northeastern China.

The dogs were reported missing from three separate households in a rural village, although the exact circumstances of their disappearance remain unclear.

Their return has stunned both locals and animal behavior observers. Online speculation suggested the dogs may have been taken by individuals linked to the dog meat trade, with one theory claiming they managed to escape from a transport vehicle and relied on their pack instinct to navigate unfamiliar terrain.

According to local outlet Jimu News, all seven dogs returned safely to their respective homes on March 19. / BKA