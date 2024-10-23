Several areas in Cebu under signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Kristine

Several areas in the northern and central parts of Cebu are placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, due to Tropical Storm Kristine.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory issued at 8 a.m. that Tropical Storm Kristine maintains its strength while moving west northwestward over the sea of Quezon.
Pagasa also reported that the center of the strom was estimated to be 310 km east of Baler, Aurora, or 310 km east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon.
Pagasa said the storm has maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gusts of up to 105 km/h, and a central pressure of 985 hPa.
Here are several areas in Cebu that are under Signal No. 1:
Alcantara
Argao
Dumanjug
Sibonga
Pinamungahan
Ronda
Liloan
Cebu City
Moalboal
Consolacion
Danao City
Borbon
Carmen
Daanbantayan
Tuburan
City of Bogo
Tabogon
City of Naga
Lapu-Lapu City
City of Carcar
Mandaue City
Catmon
Minglanilla
Toledo City
Cordova
Compostela
San Remigio
Balamban
Aloguinsan
San Fernando
Asturias
Barili
Medellin
Sogod
Tabuelan
City of Talisay
Bantayan Island
Camotes Islands
Bohol, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte are also under signal no. 1.
Pagasa advised the public to stay updated on weather conditions. (KST)