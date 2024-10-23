Several areas in Cebu under signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Kristine

Several areas in the northern and central parts of Cebu are placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, due to Tropical Storm Kristine.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory issued at 8 a.m. that Tropical Storm Kristine maintains its strength while moving west northwestward over the sea of Quezon.

Pagasa also reported that the center of the strom was estimated to be 310 km east of Baler, Aurora, or 310 km east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon.

Pagasa said the storm has maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gusts of up to 105 km/h, and a central pressure of 985 hPa.

Here are several areas in Cebu that are under Signal No. 1:

Alcantara

Argao

Dumanjug

Sibonga

Pinamungahan

Ronda

Liloan

Cebu City

Moalboal

Consolacion

Danao City

Borbon

Carmen

Daanbantayan

Tuburan

City of Bogo

Tabogon

City of Naga

Lapu-Lapu City

City of Carcar

Mandaue City

Catmon

Minglanilla

Toledo City

Cordova

Compostela

San Remigio

Balamban

Aloguinsan

San Fernando

Asturias

Barili

Medellin

Sogod

Tabuelan

City of Talisay

Bantayan Island

Camotes Islands

Bohol, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte are also under signal no. 1.

Pagasa advised the public to stay updated on weather conditions. (KST)