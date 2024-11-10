Several areas in Luzon under Signal No. 2 amid Nika

NIKA (Toraji) intensified into a severe tropical storm as it underwent rapid intensification, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

In a weather bulletin, Pagasa said Nika was last spotted at 690 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa. It was moving west northwestward at 30 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 2 was hoisted over the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue) and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan).

The southern portion of Cagayan (Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Enrile, Solana, Iguig), the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the southeastern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Rizal, Tanudan), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig), Ifugao, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Tayug, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan), the rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, the northeastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat), the northern and eastern portions of Bulacan (Norzagaray, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Angat), the eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and the northeastern portion of Albay (Malinao, Tiwi, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-Rapu) were placed under TCWS 1.

Pagasa said the highest wind signal that may be hoisted during the occurrence of Nika is TCWS 4.

The weather bureau warned of a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge, which may occur in the next 48 hours in the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Zambales, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Catanduanes.

Nika is expected to make landfall over Isabela or Aurora on Monday afternoon, Nov. 11.

“This tropical cyclone is currently undergoing rapid intensification and may reach typhoon category today. It may reach its peak intensity prior to landfall,” said Pagasa.

“A short period of weakening is expected as Nika traverses the landmass of Luzon due to land interaction, but Nika may slightly intensify over the West Philippine Sea but is expected to remain as a severe tropical storm throughout the rest of forecast period,” it added.

Nika is not expected to affect Cebu.

Pagasa-Visayas weather specialist Manny John Agbay, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, said Cebu will experience fair weather in the following days until next week.

“Isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms are expected but there won’t be any prolonged rainfall,” said Agbay.

He said isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms will not be limited to specific areas in Cebu but will mostly affect mountain barangays.

“It will mostly affect the mountains, such as in Barangay Busay or Toledo City but weather conditions will remain fair,” he said. / TPM / SunStar Philippines, DPC