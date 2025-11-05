Several Cebu mayors sought travel permits days before ‘Tino’ hit

SEVERAL mayors from Cebu’s Fifth District had requested Foreign Travel Authority (FTA) from the Office of the Governor a week or two before Typhoon Tino made landfall in the province early morning of November 4, 2025.

Lawyer Restituto “Resti” Arnaiz, legal counsel to the Office of the Governor, confirmed to reporters on Tuesday, November 4, that the mayors had filed requests for travel authority for personal reasons during the first week of November.

“Yes, I confirmed that there were mayors who requested travel authority,” Arnaiz said.

“What I can recall is that some mayors from the Fifth District sought the Governor’s approval for travel authority from November 1 up to, if I’m not mistaken, November 7,” he added.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed the requests, and the reasons stated were personal.

Arnaiz clarified, however, that he could not confirm whether the mayors actually left the country.

“I can only confirm that the travel authorities they requested were signed and approved by the governor,” he said, adding that the requests were submitted separately and not at the same time.

He said local chief executives are required to seek approval for both official and personal trips.

“Yes, they always inform the governor, whether the travel is personal or official,” Arnaiz said.

According to Arnaiz, since the trips were personal in nature, the expenses would not be charged to government funds.

“As far as I can remember, all the requests were personal,” he added. (CDF)