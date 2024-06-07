Several couples seek NBI’s help after being ‘duped’ by wedding coordinator

MORE than 20 individuals who were planning to marry and some who were having debut parties turned to the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) on Friday, June 7, 2024, for help after they were allegedly duped by their wedding coordinator, who canceled their wedding packages, without giving a valid reason.

The alleged victims, who asked not to be named, discovered that despite having given the female coordinator from Mandaue City the whole amount due, she had neglected to book the needed services for their wedding.

In addition to the couples, some debutantes also availed of and have paid for their services.

According to reports, a total of P125,000 was paid by the complainants to the accused for their wedding packages.

The majority of complainants are scheduled to tie the knot in June, while some in August.

The NBI 7 stated that the wedding package that is being provided comprises food for 100 guests, a photo and video, lights and music, attire for the bride and groom, as well as hair and makeup.

However, one of the couples who initially brought their concerns to DyHP RMN Cebu on the same day claimed that they did not expect that the wedding planner would defraud them because they were very accommodating and they offered reasonably priced wedding packages.

"Nag check mi sa ilang page (Facebook) unya naa sa'y mga ni recommend mao to pag January nag sugod mi og book. Gitan-aw namo niadto mi sa ilang office unya han-ay ra man sab naa man sila'y office naa ra dinhi sa Cebu City. Naa man pod silay output sa ilang page, nag-search mi thoroughly unya nangutana sab mi sa mga kaila, okay man pod daw so maong nakaingon mi nga legit," said a certain Addie.

(We checked their page (Facebook) and there were recommendations, that’s why in January we booked with them. We checked their office in Cebu City and it was neat. They also have outputs on their page. After doing thorough research, we asked our friends and they said it was okay, so we assumed it was legit).

Addie said that the coordinator informed them that she had already booked the hotel, but she did not give them the receipt.

"Ang gihatag nila nga resibo kadto ra'ng sa gibayad namo nila pero ang sa hotel nga nagpakita nga naay reservation wala gyud," she added.

(The receipt that they gave us was for the money that we paid and not for the hotel reservation).

Addie believes that the hotel reservation was another strategy by the organizer to trick them, promising them an additional room in exchange for an 80 percent downpayment.

It was found that the victims had allegedly been forced to sign a consent form in order to cancel their wedding packages when they went to the NBI 7 office.

Because of this, the NBI 7 urged other individuals who fell victims to the said coordinator to come to their office and file a complaint against her.

The agency also reminded the public to exercise caution and confirm the legitimacy of any offers and event packages they may come across on social media sites. (ANV, TPT)