Severe urbanization pressures threaten Metro Cebu survival

METRO Cebu faces intense environmental pressures, rapid urbanization and severe disasters. Architect Joseph Michael “Yumi” Espina called for action regarding the future survival and livability of the region.

Speaking to community organizers from Move Cebu and Rappler, non-government sector representatives, educators, professionals and young students on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, Espina said that a functional urban center requires a shift in how local leaders perceive regional integration and climate resilience.

Livable metropolis

“A livable city is a city that is resilient, sustainable, inclusive and intelligent enough to anticipate the challenges of the future. And on the screen, you can see the five factors of livability... stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure,” he said

Espina said that Cebu cannot operate as an isolated entity, noting, “Cebu is no longer simply a city in a more complex world.”

Interconnected governance

Metro Cebu contains 13 local government units (LGUs) stretching from Danao in the north to Carcar in the south. Espina said that it is interconnected in many physical aspects yet wanting in governance.

Cebu City is the largest LGU in the metropolitan system, and Espina said, “Whatever we do here in Cebu City affects everyone else in the metro area.”

Typhoon Tino last November heavily underscored the urgency of this message. Espina said, “Our urban problems do not stop at the administrative boundary of Cebu City. Floodwaters and traffic do not recognize political boundaries. Economic opportunities, housing pressures, waste, water, food systems and disaster risks are all interconnected.”

Climate impact

Coastal rainfall measurements reached 183 millimeters during typhoon Tino, but mountain terrain conditions changed significantly.

“The rainfall data from Pagasa was 183 millimeters when it entered the island of Cebu, the coastal area. But when it reached the mountains, this area here, it became 428 millimeters per day. You know, the annual average monthly rainfall in Cebu is only 200 millimeters — that’s monthly. But it fell 428 millimeters in just one day,” Espina said.

Geographical challenges

Orographic lifting drove this extreme downpour as moisture-laden clouds dropped rain upon hitting higher elevations. Major regional watersheds including the Mananga and Butuanon River systems, alongside smaller networks like Lahug, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan and Buhisan, encircle the metropolis and funnel water downward from the uplands into urban sectors.

“You see that the bigger watersheds of the City of Cebu is encircling the whole city... and it fell in this area because of this orographic principle where the clouds came in here, when it reaches the mountain, the rainfall drops in this area,” Espina said.

Addressing these crises requires looking past short-term solutions and recognizing that the root causes connect to urbanization and climate change. Espina said that citizens and leaders must ensure a secure future because “we must begin thinking not only as a city, but as part of Metro Cebu.” / ABC