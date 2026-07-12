Severed head, headless body found in Talisay

A SEVERED human head believed to be that of a woman was found among garbage along Dawis Road in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Several hours later, authorities found a decomposing headless body a few meters from where the head was discovered.

Lt. Col. Homobuno Sayon, the city police chief, led investigators who responded after the Talisay City Police Station received a call from a resident reporting the discovery.

Initial police reports said an e-bike driver identified only as “RJ” found the head while collecting recyclable materials.

Police called the Scene of the Crime Operation to examine the remains and process the area.

Missing caregiver

At 8:30 p.m., Kye Basilio Tupas of Zamboanga City went to the police station with his sister-in-law to report his mother missing.

His mother, Pilar Basilio, 48, also known as Katha Saavedra, worked as a live-in caregiver for Carmencita Rojas Abarquez in Vergara Village, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City.

Tupas said he last received a message from his mother on July 4. Her silence concerned him because she normally messaged him every day.

Family retraces steps

Tupas said he and his sister-in-law went to Abarquez’s house on July 8 to look for Basilio.

According to Tupas, Abarquez told them Basilio had been missing for two days after leaving the house without permission. Abarquez also said she had reported the disappearance to police.

The relatives went to the police station after a neighbor told them that a severed head had been found in Barangay Cansojong.

DNA test pending

Family members submitted buccal swab samples to the Philippine National Police’s Forensic Unit 7 for comparison with DNA taken from the remains.

Police have yet to determine whether the severed head and headless body came from the same person or whether the remains belong to Basilio. / AYB