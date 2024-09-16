Sewage treatment plant eyed in Pasil

A SEWAGE treatment facility has been proposed to address the deteriorating wastewater situation at the Pasil Fish Port in Cebu City, officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

Reymarr Hijara, head of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), described the current wastewater situation at the fish port as having reached a “serious” emergency threshold.

Speaking on the “Action Mayor” segment of the Sugboanon Channel last Friday, Sept.13, Hijara emphasized the urgent need for immediate action from the Cebu City Government.

The proposed sewage treatment plant is expected to take approximately six months to construct, utilizing modern technology for more portable sewage treatment.

However, integrating the sewage treatment plant into the existing drainage system of the fish port presents an additional challenge, according to Hijara.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia initially proposed the sewage treatment plant construction on Sept. 3, following his first visit to the area. He reiterated this idea after conducting an ocular inspection at the Fish Port on the evening of Sept. 12.

Garcia observed that not only fish vendors but also nearby residents were discharging wastewater directly into the sea.

Ed Karlon Rama, director of the Cebu City Bantay Dagat Commission, highlighted the environmental impact of the current situation, saying that the absence of an sewage treatment plant has exposed the city’s coastal area to pollution. This has affected marine life and public health.

Rama warned of increased levels of e-coli, fecal coliform, and bacteria along the city’s coastline due to untreated wastewater discharge.

In response, Cenro and the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries have conducted joint e-coli and fecal coliform testing to assess the cleanliness of the city’s coastline.

Hijara also mentioned that Cenro is collaborating with various organizations to improve septage management and implementation in the city.

Garcia has also instructed the Cebu City Transportation Office to review the possibility of restricting the entry of 10-wheeler trucks at the Pasil Fish Port.

The potential ban aims to allow only six-wheeler trucks and smaller vehicles to minimize traffic congestion in the area. / EHP