‘Sex offender’ nabbed for killing woman whose body was dumped at SRP

A MAN with a history of sexual offenses was arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman and dumping her body along the shoreline of the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, 2024.

Suspect Gudofredo Quiloan Brufal was caught in his residence in Barangay Sab-a in San Remigio, northern Cebu at 2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Brufal allegedly strangled the victim, Neca Denise Lagria, to death before dumping her body at SRP.

The suspect suffered bruises in his face as he attempted to evade arrest, according to Maj. Efren Diaz Jr., chief of the Mambaling Police Station.

Brufal was caught with the help from the personnel of San Remigio Police Station.

At the office of Col. Antonietto Cañete, director of Cebu City Police Office, Brufal was presented to the victim’s three sisters and father.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia was also present.

Brufal begged forgiveness and explained why the crime happened, claiming that his tongue was bitten, which resulted in it being severed.

He admitted that he intended to kiss the victim because he was attracted to her, but instead, she bit his tongue.

Backtracking

Investigation revealed that Lagria, a resident of Barangay Yati, Liloan, was last seen boarding a multicab.

The vehicle, owned by Jason Cullamat, was later identified through security camera footage and witnesses’ accounts.

Cullamat, who was initially questioned by police, pointed to Brufal, his uncle, as the driver of the multicab during the incident.

Cullamat said that when he took over driving the multicab, he was surprised to see a lot of blood in the vehicle. He immediately sent a message to Brufal, who told him that he had been robbed and his tongue had been cut off in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

“Dili ko kahimo pagpatay og tawo kay limpyo akong pagkatawo (I cannot commit murder because I am living my life honestly),” said Cullamat, who added that Brufal had been charged with rape.

Confession

According to Brufal’s confession, Lagria sat on the front seat of the multicab.

Lagria’s intended destination was Subangdaku, but Brufal instead brought her to a secluded area in the North Reclamation Area, near the old north bus terminal.

Brufal said he did not plan to rape Lagria, but the victim’s family did not believe him.

The victim allegedly resisted his advances and bit his tongue, partially severing it.

Brufal admitted to strangling her out of anger and later disposing of her body. He returned to Liloan and left for San Remigio.

Investigation

Police recovered Lagria’s belongings, including her cell phone, charger, and a .38 caliber firearm with two bullets, from Brufal’s possession.

The security camera footage captured the multicab moving slowly at SRP at around 4:10 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Investigators believe the victim may have been alive and struggling at that point.

The footage allowed police to trace the vehicle’s route, leading to Brufal’s identification and arrest.

Brufal, who has a history of criminal offenses, including charges of acts of lasciviousness, claimed he acted alone and was not under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of the crime.

Police are awaiting autopsy results from the PNP Forensic Unit to determine the exact cause of death.

Cañete declared the case solved, commending his team for their swift action.

For his part, Garcia praised the police, promising additional resources for the force.

The mayor personally extended financial assistance to Lagria’s family to cover funeral expenses.

Brufal will be charged with murder before the prosecutor’s office. / AYB / KAL