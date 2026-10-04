Sex ‘UNDERTONE’ at witness stand

US President Trump in a Sept. 29, 2026 executive order directed his executive branch to replace the term “artificial intelligence” (AI) with “super intelligence” (SI) in official communications and non-statutory documents. He has the legal authority to do that.

But it has no effect on those outside the US Government, like private persons and companies, the general public. It does not and will not stop the rest of the world from using the original term “AI” or “artificial intelligence.”

Reasons cited in Trump’s E.O.: 1) technology is not artificial; 2) capabilities have outgrown the original definition; 3) “super represents its true potential”; and 4) national pride and global competition, as “’super’ reflects the full opportunity of the technology.