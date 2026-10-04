Sex ‘UNDERTONE’ at witness stand

This impeachment prosecutor asked about “armory” and “baril.” And some detractors bashed that she sounded and looked as if she were seducing the witness.
Did anyone ask the witness if he was a bit agitated by the mention of VP Sara’s “armory” and size of her gun? The questioning excited instead a defense lawyer who said ”Objection!”
Meantime, people tend to forget that VP Sara and her husband own and possess a total of 51 firearms in their household, counted thus: Sara’s 22 guns — 14 pistols, 5 rifles, 2 revolvers, 1 shotgun — and husband Manases’s 29), all valued at about P7 million and allegedly “not properly declared” in her SALN or statement of assets, liabilities and net worth.
The prosecution’s point being this: the guns were part of the wealth, much of which was undeclared in her SALN.
Is it now ‘esmeringhoy’ instead of “jerjer,” or “torjak” or “bembang”?
The Cebu-Bisaya slang “esmeringhoy” is reportedly trending heavily as euphemism for sexual intercourse. But it has yet to replace the old favorites “jerjer,” “torjak” or “bembang.”
Unlike the old terms, whose meaning is restricted to sexual union, “esmeringhoy” may also mean >mistress, >fooling around or doing a silly or weird thing, or even >looking lonely or depressed, from the word “minghoy.”
SI? Trump means AI
But he can’t tell the world to stop using the old term
US President Trump in a Sept. 29, 2026 executive order directed his executive branch to replace the term “artificial intelligence” (AI) with “super intelligence” (SI) in official communications and non-statutory documents. He has the legal authority to do that.
But it has no effect on those outside the US Government, like private persons and companies, the general public. It does not and will not stop the rest of the world from using the original term “AI” or “artificial intelligence.”
Reasons cited in Trump’s E.O.: 1) technology is not artificial; 2) capabilities have outgrown the original definition; 3) “super represents its true potential”; and 4) national pride and global competition, as “’super’ reflects the full opportunity of the technology.