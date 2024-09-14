SFI, City to meet for 2025 Sinulog prep

THE Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) plans to meet with Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia next week to kick off preparations for the 2025 Sinulog Festival, Garcia announced on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

In an interview on the sidelines of a groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming weighbridge station facility along Cebu South Coastal Road on Friday, Garcia said he is scheduled to meet with SFI’s executive committee next Friday, Sept. 20.

Garcia said the SFI has already conducted an initial meeting with the Archdiocese of Cebu and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu for the preparations for the 460th Fiesta Señor, which include activities such as processions and daily novena masses.

“When you talk about the preparations of the Sinulog, it’s really the executive committee. Mo huwat nalang g’yud ko karon Friday kay already talk (I’m just waiting until this Friday because I already spoke with) Engineer (Pericles) Dakay (SFI president), who told me that they are ready to meet me and present whatever they have prepared para nako (for me),” Garcia said.

Garcia also remained firm that the 2025 Sinulog preparation will revolve around bringing back the celebrations to its previous venue, the Cebu City Sports Center.

Province support

Meanwhile, Garcia said the Cebu Provincial government has pledged full support, including a significant increase in contingents.

“Last year, we only had about 14 to 15 contingents in the ritual showdown. But with full support from the province, they’ll be adding 15 or more next year,” Garcia said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

He said moving the festival back to the CCSC will likely double the number of participating contingents compared to last year, when the event was held at the SRP.

Garcia added that at least eight contingents have already committed to join the 2025 Sinulog, with more expected to sign up in the coming months.

In 2023 and 2024, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama organized the festival at the SRP following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision, however, did not sit well with Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. Province-based contingents pulled out from the Sinulog Grand Festival in January 2023 due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The CCSC had been the traditional venue of the Sinulog Grand Parade until 2019.

Rama, currently serving a six-month preventive suspension since May 2024, told the acting mayor to refrain from making unilateral plans for the festival, stressing that the SFI—under his leadership as chairman—has the authority to handle preparations.

Rama later told SunStar Cebu on Sept. 4 that he has no problem collaborating with the acting mayor for the SInulog 2025 preparations, but stressed that the SFI should lead the preparations.

Rama added that without the support of the City Government, the SFI will have a hard time hosting the festival. / EHP