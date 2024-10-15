SFI to fast-track unpaid prizes for Balik Baroto winners

THE Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) will assume and fast-track the payment of the unpaid prizes for the winners of the 2024 Sinulog “Balik Baroto Regatta” showcase event, following delays and complaints from the participants.

SFI explained that discrepancies between the allocated budget and the actual event expenses caused the nearly 10-month delay in releasing the winners’ prizes.

At least eight local traditional boat racers voiced their complaints on a local radio program on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, demanding the release of their prize money.

The Balik Baroto Regatta, held at Il Corso in South Road Properties (SRP) on Jan. 20, was organized by founding chairman David “Kuya Boy” Odilao, Jr., in partnership with The Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles and the Cebu City government under the leadership of former Mayor Michael Rama.

The event attracted around 60 fisherfolk from Talisay, Lapu-Lapu, Cordova, Liloan, Carmen, Compostela, and Tuburan in Cebu, as well as participants from the cities of Tacloban and Maasin in Southern Leyte.

In an interview over DYHP RMN Cebu on Tuesday, eight winners from the showcase segment of the Balik Baroto Regatta expressed their frustrations over not receiving their prizes after nearly nine months of waiting despite numerous follow-ups.

The organizers previously announced that the champion for the showcase event will receive P50,000; P40,000 for the second-place winner; P30,000 for the third placer; P20,000 for the fourth placer and P10,000 for the fifth-place winner.

Boat racers Anthony Monteron and Constantino Ramos, from Talisay City, during the radio interview said that in March 2024, SFI executive director Elmer “Jojo” Labella told them that their prizes would be released in June 2024.

Monteron won second place, while Ramos ranked third.

However, when June arrived, they were allegedly told to return the following month, but the same situation persisted in the months that followed.

The showcase winners said the uncertainty surrounding the release of their prizes prompted them to voice their complaints.

SFI side

In response, Labella explained that an increase in the actual prize amounts, compared to the budget allocation from the Cebu City Government for the showcase event, caused the delay in disbursement.

He noted that the initially allocated budget was based on the previous year’s Sinulog prizes, as the organizers had not submitted a proposal to the SFI regarding the increased amounts.

The event organizers, led by Odilao and in partnership with The Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles, made adjustments to the total prize amounts for the showcase event, resulting in a discrepancy with the original budget allocation.

This year’s total prize pool was set at P150,000.

Labella confirmed that the City Government has already issued a certification indicating that the allocated budget has been released.

He added that prizes for other segments of the event have already been released, with only the showcase event’s prizes still pending.

To cover the outstanding amounts, Labella said the SFI has decided to allocate funds from its sponsorship collections for Sinulog 2025.

He explained that the SFI’s financial resources are limited due to high expenses incurred during the 2024 Sinulog held at SRP.

However, he could not provide a specific timeline for when the winners will receive their prizes.

Labella added that he will draft a new proposal for the 2025 Sinulog to ensure that the actual prize amounts align with the budget allocation. / EHP