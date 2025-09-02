SFI to limit number of contingents to 35

THE Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) is considering trimming down the number of contingents for the Sinulog Grand Parade in 2026, possibly setting a ceiling of only 35 groups.

This is part of an effort to improve the flow and overall experience of the annual cultural and religious celebration, said SFI Executive Director Jojo

Labella in an interview on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

A total of 42 contingents joined the Sinulog Grand Parade in January 2025, he added.

At least 10 groups have already manifested their intent to participate in next year’s celebration.

From Cebu City, the barangays of Pardo and Basak San Nicolas have committed to participate, while Cebu Province will be represented by contingents from the cities of Carcar, Toledo, and Naga.

Several Luzon-based groups that have previously graced the Sinulog are also making a comeback. These include delegations from Daraga, Albay; the Maytime Festival of Antipolo City; and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. Muntinlupa City has likewise expressed its intent to join.

Mindanao will also be represented, with Zamboanga City officially confirming its participation.

Labella revealed that SFI began sending out invitations as early as April 2025 to give the groups ample time to prepare their choreography, costumes, props, and music, which usually take months and millions of pesos to perfect.

An early registration deadline is also being studied.

According to Labella, this would allow the foundation to release subsidies and financial assistance to the contingents on time, helping ease their heavy expenses and ensuring equal support for all. / CAV