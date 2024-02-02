Suspected shabu, party drugs seized in buy-bust in Simala

THE police confiscated 20 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P136,000, 14 party drugs thought to be ecstasy tablets, a motorcycle, a .38 revolver, and P500 in buy-bust money during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Simala, Sibonga town, southern Cebu, past 3 p.m. Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Captain Fort Antony Valdez, chief of Sibonga Police Station, led the operation, which ended with the apprehension of alleged high-value individual Gary Nacilla Fuentes, 20, a resident of Barangay Taloot in Argao town.

But Fuentes’ cohort and the operation’s target Ryan Salocot, a high-value individual who also hails from Taloot, managed to avoid capture.

According to Captain Valdez, a brief pursuit broke out during the Simala operation when the suspects realized they were dealing with a police poseur-buyer.

Valdez told SunStar Cebu that the moment the two suspects realized they were dealing with a police poseur-buyer, they promptly took off toward Simala on a motorcycle that Salocot was driving.

This prompted the authorities to pursue them.

Valdez said that upon reaching near Salocot’s residence, the two got off the motorcycle and fled on foot.

He said Salocot opened fire at them, prompting them to retaliate and ask the suspects to surrender.

But Salocot kept running, leaving Fuentes behind, which led to his arrest.

Fuentes denied owning the drugs when questioned by the police. (DVG, TPT)